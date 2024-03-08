Toroso Investments LLC Buys 827 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON opened at $316.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.87 and a 200-day moving average of $317.54. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

