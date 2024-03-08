Toroso Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Matson worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Matson by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Matson by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,820.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $122.99. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Matson had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

