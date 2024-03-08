Toroso Investments LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,558 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after buying an additional 73,570 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,068,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 367.7% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

