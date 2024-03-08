Toroso Investments LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.45. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $255.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.