Toroso Investments LLC Has $3 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

