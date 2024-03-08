Toroso Investments LLC Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $794,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $3,729,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 984,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,775,000 after acquiring an additional 377,010 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $224.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.87 and a 1 year high of $227.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

