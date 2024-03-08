Toroso Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,752 shares of company stock valued at $85,804,539. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $392.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.90 and a 200 day moving average of $323.92. The company has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

