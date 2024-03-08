Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after buying an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,556,000 after buying an additional 507,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $77.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.