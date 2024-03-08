Toroso Investments LLC Sells 652 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,265,000 after purchasing an additional 251,778 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,198 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day moving average is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

