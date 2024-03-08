Toroso Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,178,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,743,166.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,689 shares of company stock worth $8,660,474. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $26.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 294.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

