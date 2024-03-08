Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$62.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.40. The company has a market cap of C$21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.34 and a 1 year high of C$74.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TOU shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$70.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.12.

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Oil

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$59.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,648.00. In other news, Director Janet Weiss bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,376.40. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,648.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,480 shares of company stock worth $759,548. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

