Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,419 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.