Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 162.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,113 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,907 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,894 shares during the period. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,527 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $166.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $166.28. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.