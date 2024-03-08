Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247,454 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270,435 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,314 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,004,000 after purchasing an additional 968,530 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2952 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

