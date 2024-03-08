Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after buying an additional 2,295,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 1,896,016 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.0 %

UPS stock opened at $154.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.96 and its 200 day moving average is $153.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

