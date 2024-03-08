Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,505 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OWL. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL opened at $17.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 560.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.