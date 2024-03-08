Townsquare Capital LLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $256.64 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $256.73. The firm has a market cap of $361.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.95 and its 200-day moving average is $228.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

