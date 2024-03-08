Townsquare Capital LLC Has $8.46 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Boeing by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 85,041 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,359,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Boeing by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,949 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $88,546,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares during the period. Finally, Tenere Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $9,909,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $201.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.45. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.17, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

