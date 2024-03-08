Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 36,267 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,994,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,548,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $446.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $446.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $423.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.67.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

