Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 14,002 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,728 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 0.5 %

SHEL opened at $64.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average of $64.42.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

