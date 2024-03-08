Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 2,426 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
