Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 3,790 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.3% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 846,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,535,000 after purchasing an additional 79,140 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Williams Companies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 174,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 616,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.