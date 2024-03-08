Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 494 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield by 102.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $42.59.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

