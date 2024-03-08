Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 8,680 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $13,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $108,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:HYD opened at $52.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

