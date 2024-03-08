Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

TRV stock opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $223.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,692,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,132,273,000 after acquiring an additional 147,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,127,000 after buying an additional 127,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,766,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,288,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,650 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,244,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

