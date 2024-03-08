Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 10,000 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,393,302 shares in the company, valued at $46,975,660.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $153,360.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 80,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $800,800.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $488,000.00.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $130.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.70. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 137.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 45,876 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

