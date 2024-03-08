TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Downgraded by Compass Point to “Sell”

Compass Point cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $8.75 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.38.

NYSE TPVG opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

