Truist Financial Increases Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $87.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Arcellx to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.36.

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.55.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arcellx will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037 over the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,151,000.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

