U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Insider Sells $157,440.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,197.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $105.40 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.
U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
USPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.
Get Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Physical Therapy
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
