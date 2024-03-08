U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Insider Sells $157,440.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,197.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $105.40 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

