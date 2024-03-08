Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UNCY. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Noble Financial began coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unicycive Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.69. Unicycive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.