United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.25

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$119.25 and last traded at C$119.25, with a volume of 2015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$118.00.

United Co.s Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$113.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$109.09.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 83.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter.

United Co.s Announces Dividend

About United Co.s

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

