United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Down 7.5%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.76. 193,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 551,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNFI

United Natural Foods Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.