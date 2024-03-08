United States Steel (NYSE:X) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.78.

NYSE X opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,524,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,230,000 after purchasing an additional 792,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,376,000 after buying an additional 311,836 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,575,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,583,000 after buying an additional 447,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,488,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,795,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

