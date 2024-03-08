Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Shares of UVE stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,251,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,781,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Universal Insurance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Insurance by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Universal Insurance by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

