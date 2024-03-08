Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Upbound Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of UPBD stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. Upbound Group has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -272.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.27 million. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,922.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPBD. FMR LLC bought a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at about $182,465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter worth about $170,877,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter worth about $42,184,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter worth about $31,886,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter worth about $26,094,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

