Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VALE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Vale alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VALE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Vale Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vale by 2,830.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,286,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334,786 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 1,422.7% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022,188 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,761,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660,917 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Vale has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.