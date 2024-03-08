Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

