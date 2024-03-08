Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $233.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $233.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.