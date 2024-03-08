Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,693,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the previous session’s volume of 1,461,350 shares.The stock last traded at $47.82 and had previously closed at $47.78.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
