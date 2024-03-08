Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Acquired by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 164.3% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

VOOG stock opened at $303.07 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $212.07 and a 1-year high of $303.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

