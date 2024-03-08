Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $270.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $229.95.

VEEV stock opened at $230.14 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $230.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.47.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $8,327,483. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

