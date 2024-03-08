Venus USDC Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $127.46 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $111.37 million and $127.46 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02334842 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $124,958,723.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

