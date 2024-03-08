Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Raised by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,802,000 after acquiring an additional 552,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after acquiring an additional 434,517 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,862 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $236.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.89 and a 52-week high of $251.98. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.15.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

