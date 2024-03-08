VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0184 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

VersaBank has a payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VersaBank to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ VBNK opened at $10.80 on Friday. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21.

VersaBank last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VBNK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on VersaBank from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of VersaBank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VersaBank by 30.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in VersaBank by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VersaBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in VersaBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VersaBank by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

