Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

ACV opened at $23.07 on Friday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $23.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

