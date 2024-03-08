Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
ACV opened at $23.07 on Friday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $23.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
