WD-40’s (WDFC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $313.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $249.11 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $163.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.44 and a 200 day moving average of $233.19.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.29%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $837,146.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

