WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 9.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 155,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EAPR opened at $25.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $25.52.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

