WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,959,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,646,000 after purchasing an additional 219,790 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 424,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,044,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 895,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,399 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average is $54.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

