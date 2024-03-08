WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $258.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.83. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $258.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

