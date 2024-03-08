WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,685 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average is $115.95. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

